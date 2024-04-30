The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has received and reviewed Anadolu's book The Evidence, which documents Israeli actions against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including the use of banned weaponry such as white phosphorus.

At a press conference at the UN Geneva office, Philippe Lazzarini was presented the book by Anadolu's Geneva correspondent.

Lazzarini expressed his gratitude for the present.

While many countries remained silent on Israel's attacks in Gaza that began last October and indiscriminately targeted women and children, others put forward the argument of "insufficient evidence" for the massacres.

In response, Anadolu decided to publish a photobook with the help of its photojournalists and cameramen who have documented Israel's actions in the blockaded enclave since October 7, 2023.

The Evidence