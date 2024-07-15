“The Qur’an was revealed in Mecca, recited in Egypt, and written in Istanbul.” This evocative Turkish saying captures the enduring legacy of calligraphy in Türkiye, where the art of the written word has long been interwoven with the nation’s cultural identity.

Yet, in a world awash with billboards, neon signs, and digital screens, how often do we pause to appreciate the beauty of a single, carefully crafted letter?

Calligraphy – an art that once adorned palaces, mosques, and manuscripts – flourished after the conquest of Istanbul what was then known as Constantinople in 1453.

However, a shift to the Latin alphabet in 1928 marked a significant step away from Arabic calligraphy, which turned into a distinct vein known as Turkish calligraphy.

Turkish calligraphy artist Rumeysa Zeynep Kurtulus is now reviving the elegant script through her work. She invites us to explore the mysterious and captivating world of letters, deeply rooted in Istanbul’s calligraphic legacy and sustained through the innovations of Türkiye's founding calligrapher, Emin Barin.

Together with her master, Erhan Olcay, Kurtulus pioneered the rediscovery of the scattered works of Yilmaz Ozbek – Emin Barin’s esteemed student – with his first calligraphy exhibition in 2022, bringing overdue recognition to his contributions.

Atelier Kebikec

In an airy room filled with natural light beaming through the sky windows, Rumeysa Zeynep Kurtulus’ pen dances to the songs of British rock-band Queen and pieces by Iranian composer Mohsen Namjoo.

This is Kebikec, Kurtulus’ own atelier in Uskudar, which she opened in 2021, becoming one of the youngest Turkish female (aged 26 at the time) to own one.

It’s here that the two juxtaposed styles of music floating around Kurtulus, are also reflective of her art-style in blending cultures.

In some of her work, she flawlessly creates mesmerising pieces of beauty by marrying Turkish text with traditional Kufic font - a script popularised between the 7th and 10th centuries for its use in writing copies of the Quran.

This method isn’t new. It was introduced to the Turkish palate by the notable scholar and calligrapher Emin Barin (1913 - 1987).

“Barin reinterpreted Arabic calligraphy through the lens of Western Latin calligraphy, creating a unique Turkish style, " Rumeysa Zeynep Kurtulus tells TRT World.

As a pioneer in Turkish calligraphy, Barin, aged 24, travelled to Germany to pursue his calligraphy, typography and bookbinding education in Latin text, before returning to Istanbul in 1943, when he had turned 30.

It would be a decade later, in 1953 that Barin became celebrated for contributing his unique calligraphic craft to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

His inscriptions at Anitkabir are renowned for their aesthetic elegance and historical significance, continuing calligraphic traditions with modern design principles.

Calligraphy and collective memory

Kurtulus too has followed in Barin’s footsteps in more ways than one. Last month, in June she travelled to the US as a young artist in her 20s, as her paragon had done so before although his journey was to Germany.

At the Roman Holiday conference in the US, celebrating calligraphy and the written word, Kurtulus became the first Turkish calligrapher to be both invited to the conference and awarded the Dancing Letters scholarship.

It was a significant recognition, an encouragement for her to continue developing her style of work, one that admirers say is reflective of modern Türkiye's deeply rooted history with the written script.

"Calligraphy is an essential part of Turkish culture and collective memory. In Istanbul, traces of calligraphy can be found everywhere," Kurtulus tells TRT World.

Kurtulus’s most recent work on display at her atelier is titled "Verba volant Scripta manent / Soz ucar yazi kalir," meaning "Words fly away, writing remains”. This phrase is featured across the artwork in Ottoman Turkish and Latin letters, with a central gestural script.