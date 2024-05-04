TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye urges unity at OIC to defend Palestine against Israeli invasion
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised unity at the OIC Summit and called for holding Israel accountable for its aggression in Gaza.
Türkiye urges unity at OIC to defend Palestine against Israeli invasion
Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan calls for tangible outcomes and warns against regional divisions. / Photo: Reuters
May 4, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said resistance against Israeli occupation is no longer a war between Israel and Palestine but a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed worldwide, according to diplomatic sources.

Speaking at the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, Fidan stressed on Saturday that none of the members had the right to resolve their differences over the "blood of the Palestinians."

Pointing out that Israel has escaped accountability, Fidan said it is the duty of the entire global Muslim community to close ranks to defend Palestinians.

He underlined that Muslim countries must prove their unity and that they could achieve results through diplomatic and, when needed, coercive means.

Fidan called attention to historical divisions among Muslim states and said these must not be repeated to sacrifice the Palestinian cause to regional rivalries.

The only winner in such a situation would be Israel and its supporters, he warned.

RelatedTürkiye seeks to force Israel into a ceasefire by halting trade— Erdogan

Pushing for two-state solution

Fidan urged all Muslim countries to put pressure on Israel to end its oppression of Palestinians and push for a two-state solution, using all means to do so and show that violating international law comes with consequences.

He stressed that the people of Muslim countries expect concrete results from the summit in Banjul, adding that the recognition of Palestine by more countries would deal a significant blow to Israel.

Recommended

Fidan underlined that OIC countries must make all efforts to secure Palestine's full membership to the UN.

World leaders from the 57 member countries of the OIC and beyond are expected to attend, said the OIC in a statement ahead of the summit.

RelatedTürkiye halts trade with Israel until uninterrupted aid to Gaza

Palestine resolutions

During the summit, three key documents — a draft Palestinian resolution, a draft Banjul statement, and the draft final document — will be presented to the Council of Foreign Ministers and subsequently to the summit for discussion.

Israel has killed more than 34,600 Palestinians since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 hostages taken.

The conflict has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedTürkiye slams veto power at UN Security Council on Palestinian recognition
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault