On October 7, 2023, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first leaders to condemn Hamas’s attack on Israel. His tweet, which labelled Hamas as “terrorists”, marked a shift from India’s policy that has not officially designated the Palestinian resistance group as a terrorist organisation.

This tweet reflects a broader change in India’s foreign policy regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. India, once a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, has grown closer to Israel under Modi’s leadership.

During Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, the Indian government was slow to support a ceasefire. India abstained from a United Nations General Assembly vote, which called for an Israeli ceasefire. But it later voted for a resolution demanding the unconditional release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

This has led to questions about whether New Delhi has abandoned its long-standing support for Palestine and shifted towards the Zionist state.

Azad Essa, author of “Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance Between India and Israel”, believes that India’s closeness to Israel is deeply connected with the anti-Muslim sentiment entrenched in Modi’s politics and his supporters.

“Many Indians have become major supporters of Israel because the government has managed to create a narrative that the modernising project in India is closely linked with being partners with Israel and that they both face similar enemies in the form of Muslims.”

The past support for Palestine

India’s historical support for Palestine was rooted in its own struggle against the British colonisation. Leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister and country’s founder Mahatma Gandhi supported Palestinians during India’s fight for independence.

Gandhi once said, “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French.”

Nehru also noted the importance of Palestine, stating, “Palestine is essentially an Arab country and must remain so” and “the right of the Jews for a homeland should not come at the expense of a homeland of the Arab population of Palestine.”

Post-colonial India opposed the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine in 1947 and supported Palestinian independence.

Despite recognising Israel in 1950, India leaned towards its Arab allies during the Cold War. It supported Egypt during the Suez Crisis in 1956 and recognised the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1974. The PLO was even allowed to open an office in New Delhi in 1975.

Yasser Arafat, the then chairman of the PLO, visited India multiple times and developed a close bond with then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He referred to Indira as his “sister,” underscoring their strong relation.

However, India’s foreign policy changed significantly after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. New Delhi began gravitating toward the US, and leaders in India realised that the “Door to Washington opens in Tel Aviv”.

India established formal diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992 under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s leadership.

But that relationship between the two countries has flourished since Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

Modi, who is vying for a third term in office, has openly embraced engagement with Israel, especially since his landmark visit to Israel in 2017.

At the time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Modi as a “revolutionary leader in the true sense of the term”, and described India’s relationship with Israel as a “marriage made in heaven”.

Two sides of same coin

The ‘Modi and Bibi’ bromance reflects a deep-seated admiration among generations of Hindutva (an extremist ideology that advocates for the dominance of Hindus and Hinduism within India) supporters for Zionism and Israel.

Early proponents of Hindutva, such as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, supported the establishment and recognition of Israel. Savarkar once said, “If the Zionists’ dreams are ever realized, if Palestine becomes a Jewish state, it will gladden us almost as much as our Jewish friends.”

Apoorvanand, a political commentator and a Hindi professor at the University of Delhi, says both are racist ideologies.

“Hindutva advocates for a Hindu-dominant ideology aiming to establish a Hindu nation, while Zionism sought a Jewish state in Palestine. Both ideologies assert the superiority of their respective people and the need for a separate homeland.”

On its part, Modi’s BJP denies similarities between Hindutva and Zionism, saying it supports a two-state solution.