In the recent UK mayoral election, a criminal defence lawyer Akhmed Yakoob, who campaigned on a pro-Palestine ticket, garnered tens of thousands of votes in the county of West Midlands, sending shockwaves in the British political landscape.

While Labour's Richard Parker eventually won the county election, Yakoob, who harnessed the short-video format of TikTok to propel his campaign, has demonstrated an ability to compete with political heavyweights.

Yakoob, supported by British MP George Galloway of the Workers Party of Britain, who secured the Rochdale by-election in March, took 70,000 votes, more than what the candidates of the Liberal Democrats, The Green Party and Reform UK could win.

The Muslim candidate's strong performance has put spotlight on the growing awareness among the UK citizens about Israel’s deadly war on Gaza where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

"Local elections are not normally affected by world events, but this year, we have seen a sharp increase in independent candidates standing on a platform in support of the people of Gaza. We did not see the same action being taken in last year's local elections with the war in Ukraine," Claire Pearsall, a former Government Advisor, tells TRT World.

While the Western politicians and mainstream media have expressed sympathy for Ukraine and condemned Russia’s war, they have largely stood on the sidelines on the issue of Israel’s war on Palestinians.

"It (Gaza) is a far more emotional war, which has far-reaching effects worldwide. The UK has seen a larger number of independent candidates raising this issue, and Akhmed Yakoob received the third highest number of votes in the West Midlands Mayoral election where he strongly asserted his pro-Palestinian beliefs," says Pearsall.

The former Government Advisor says areas with a higher proportion of Muslim residents saw support for Labour fall "dramatically", showing how "many see the Labour Party as not making a strong argument against Israeli actions in Gaza and not working in Muslim communities as they once did."

Yakoob’s strong showing in the mayoral election has given the confidence to announce his intention to run in the upcoming general election.

Political observers say independent candidates are successfully tapping into widespread discontent with conventional politics.

"People in major British cities are fed up of the broken promises of mainstream political parties taking their vote for granted, and duplicitously behaving when it comes to Israel's genocide in Gaza," Dr Rizwaan Sabir, Associate Professor at Liverpool John Moores University in the UK tells TRT World.

As a criminal defence lawyer, Yakoob says his "speciality lies in constructing robust defences and presenting them in the most compelling manner before the courts' while he also built up a following on social media.

Such a strategy has allowed audiences to get closer to him after sharing a range of highly crafted videos on Youtube.

In '10 Things Akhmed Yakoob Can't Live Without | 10 Essentials' viewers glean more about his personal life. It includes his belief in God, his inability to live without his prayer mat, and his close human connection to those he shares life with.

In 'Real Lawyer explains how he made Millions!' Yakoob recounts his journey to become a lawyer—from the moment a "close mate" was arrested to the setbacks he faced in his education.