Türkiye has welcomed the United Nations General Assembly resolution that expands Palestine's rights and privileges at the UN.

"This resolution reaffirms the strong support of the international community for the Palestinian people's right to a state of their own and the two-state solution," the Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In light of this resolution, Türkiye called on the entire international community to take concrete steps to halt Israeli atrocities in Gaza and to recognise the state of Palestine.

The UN General Assembly earlier voted by a wide margin to grant new “rights and privileges” to Palestine and called on the Security Council to favourably reconsider its request to become the 194th member of the United Nations.

The 193-member world body approved the Arab and Palestinian-sponsored resolution by a vote of 143-9 with 25 abstentions on Friday.

'Negotiations with Israel'

The United States vetoed a widely backed council resolution on April 18 that would have paved the way for full UN membership for Palestine, a goal the Palestinians have long sought and Israel has worked to prevent.

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood made clear on Thursday that the Biden administration opposed the new assembly resolution. The US was among the nine countries voting against it, along with Israel.

Under the UN Charter, prospective members of the UN must be “peace-loving,” and the Security Council must recommend their admission to the General Assembly for final approval. Palestine became a UN non-member observer state in 2012.

“We’ve been very clear from the beginning there is a process for obtaining full membership in the United Nations, and this effort by some of the Arab countries and the Palestinians is to try to go around that,” Wood said Thursday.

“We have said from the beginning the best way to ensure Palestinian full membership in the UN is to do that through negotiations with Israel. That remains our position.”