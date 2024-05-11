TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye's compound women team crowns European champions
Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak extends congratulations to the women's compound archery team for their European championship win.
Türkiye's compound women team crowns European champions
Turkish team consisting of Ayse Bera Suzer, Hazal Burun and Begum Yuva defeated the opponents 234-217 to clinch the title. / Photo: AA
May 11, 2024

Türkiye's women compound archery team has defeated Spain in the final and won a gold medal in the European Outdoor Archery Championships 2024.

In the tournament held in Essen, Germany, the team consisting of Ayse Bera Suzer, Hazal Burun and Begum Yuva defeated the opponents 234-217 to clinch the title.

Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak extended his congratulations to the team.

Recommended

"I congratulate our national compound archers ... and express our joy and pride for the European Championship they brought to our country ... we always stand by you with all our support,” he said on Saturday.

RelatedTürkiye's Mete Gazoz named 'best men's recurve archer' of 2023
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs