Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Crimean Tatar exile, reflecting on the profound sorrow and pledging continued support for the displaced community.

"With sorrow, we commemorate this tragic event that tore our Crimean Tatar brothers and sisters away from their homeland, causing immense suffering that still echoes in our hearts. May Allah grant mercy to our compatriots who lost their lives," Erdogan said on X on Saturday.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Crimean Tatars, both those who remain in Crimea and those who had to leave following the region's occupation.

In his statement, he reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to supporting the Crimean Tatar community under all circumstances.

"We share the pain"