TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president marks 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatar exile
Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Crimean Tatars, both those who remain in Crimea and those who had to leave following the region's occupation.
Turkish president marks 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatar exile
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to supporting the Crimean Tatar community under all circumstances./ Photo: AA
May 18, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Crimean Tatar exile, reflecting on the profound sorrow and pledging continued support for the displaced community.

"With sorrow, we commemorate this tragic event that tore our Crimean Tatar brothers and sisters away from their homeland, causing immense suffering that still echoes in our hearts. May Allah grant mercy to our compatriots who lost their lives," Erdogan said on X on Saturday.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Crimean Tatars, both those who remain in Crimea and those who had to leave following the region's occupation.

In his statement, he reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to supporting the Crimean Tatar community under all circumstances.

"We share the pain"

Recommended

Also, the Foreign Ministry marked the 80th anniversary of the exile of Crimean Tatar Turks by the Soviet Union and the 160th anniversary of the "Circassian Exile."

"80 years ago, today, hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were forcibly uprooted from their motherland and exiled to the labour camps in various countries.

A large number of them, mostly elderly, children, and women lost their lives because of the inhumane conditions they were exposed to," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The illegal annexation of Crimea has opened door for new sufferings,” the statement said, and emphasised the need to address the ongoing challenges faced by the Crimean Tatars.

The statement also went on to say that "Circassian Exile is another tragedy Türkiye recalls with 'sorrow'.”

“On May 21, 160 years ago, the people of the Caucasus were forced to leave their homeland under dire conditions, resulting in the loss of many lives," it said, adding: "We share the pain of the Crimean Tatars and the peoples of the Caucasus and respectfully honour their memory," it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay