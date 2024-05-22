TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish vice president, foreign minister attend Iranian president’s funeral
"In these difficult times, we will continue to maintain our solidarity with the Iranian government and people at the highest level,” says Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.
Turkish vice president, foreign minister attend Iranian president’s funeral
President Raisi's body will be taken to the city of Mashhad, while Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian's body will be buried in Tehran. / Photo: AA
May 22, 2024

Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have attended the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Interim President Mohammad Mokhber and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri hosted the funeral on Wednesday in Iran's capital Tehran.

Following the prayers, Yilmaz and Fidan conveyed their condolences to Mokhber and Bagheri.

Yilmaz said on X that Mokhber expressed his gratitude to Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the support the country provided for the search and rescue operations after the crash.

"In these difficult times, we will continue to maintain our solidarity with the Iranian government and people at the highest level,” Yilmaz added.

He reiterated condolences to the “friendly and brotherly” Iranian nation and government.

RelatedIN DEPTH: What is next for Iran after President Raisi’s death?

Burial procedures to follow

Recommended

Presidents and prime ministers from 10 different countries, ministers from 20 different countries, and around 20 parliamentary speakers or special representatives from other countries attended Raisi's funeral.

His body will be taken to the city of Mashhad, while Amirabdollahian's body will be buried in Tehran.

The burial procedures will take place after the ceremonies, scheduled for Thursday.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister crashed in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, announced on Monday that all the passengers and crew of the helicopter had died in the crash.​​​​​​​

The wreckage was detected by a Turkish Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault