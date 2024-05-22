Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have attended the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Interim President Mohammad Mokhber and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri hosted the funeral on Wednesday in Iran's capital Tehran.

Following the prayers, Yilmaz and Fidan conveyed their condolences to Mokhber and Bagheri.

Yilmaz said on X that Mokhber expressed his gratitude to Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the support the country provided for the search and rescue operations after the crash.

"In these difficult times, we will continue to maintain our solidarity with the Iranian government and people at the highest level,” Yilmaz added.

He reiterated condolences to the “friendly and brotherly” Iranian nation and government.

Burial procedures to follow