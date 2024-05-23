The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has opened a representative office in Türkiye.

"X will now continue its operations in Türkiye with its Istanbul-based representative office," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Wednesday on X.

Uraloglu, representing Türkiye at the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Leipzig, Germany, said that X established a company in Istanbul, becoming "Türkiye's official counterpart."

“We have achieved a significant gain both at the point of tax payment in Türkiye and at the point of implementing direct sanctions," he said.