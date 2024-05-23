TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
X opens representative office in Türkiye
The transportation and infrastructure minister says that X will continue its operations in Türkiye with its Istanbul-based representative office.
X opens representative office in Türkiye
Uraloglu said that X carried out a delicate process to avoid creating the perception of a "restrictive mindset" in public opinion. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 23, 2024

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has opened a representative office in Türkiye.

"X will now continue its operations in Türkiye with its Istanbul-based representative office," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Wednesday on X.

Uraloglu, representing Türkiye at the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Leipzig, Germany, said that X established a company in Istanbul, becoming "Türkiye's official counterpart."

“We have achieved a significant gain both at the point of tax payment in Türkiye and at the point of implementing direct sanctions," he said.

Recommended

"We want all these (social media) platforms to have representatives or representative offices in our country without fail."

Uraloglu said that X carried out a delicate process to avoid creating the perception of a "restrictive mindset" in public opinion.

"We have warned X many times. At certain times, we imposed advertising bans and warned Twitter both verbally and in writing in a more assertive manner. These warnings contributed relatively to speeding up the process a bit," he added.

RelatedTwitter to establish legal entity in Turkey
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault