The European Union is in dialogue with Türkiye on re-energising and improving relations, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi has said during a trip to the country's capital Ankara.

"There is an understanding that we should advance work on re-energising our relationship in a cooperative and mutually beneficial manner," Varhelyi said at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday.

"When we think about Türkiye, we think about a candidate country, key partner, and strategic and major NATO ally," he noted, adding that the two parties have "overcome a significant amount of problems" regarding the Customs Union.

Economic relations

The EU official also underlined the economic cooperation between the two sides, adding that 2023 saw a record in trade with Türkiye.

"The EU aims to mobilise €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) of direct investment as part of the EU-Türkiye Investment Platform," Varhelyi stated.

Fidan, for his part, underlined that the EU visa process for Turkish citizens should be more streamlined, saying: "Recently, there have been visa issues with the EU countries, and we're in talks with our European counterparts on this matter."