Amid Ankara's ongoing cross-border operations in Northern Iraq and Syria, Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler stated to a Turkish media channel that despite Turkish authorities sharing locations and addresses of terrorists crossing the border — monitored via UAVs and drones — Iranian authorities are claiming that they are not finding anyone there after investigating these locations.

Tehran’s support for the PKK is nothing new, although it is complicated by the changing balance of power in the region.

The developments in the South Caucasus and Türkiye’s agreement with Iraq to eradicate the terrorist structure in the region, bother Iran, as Tehran continues its covert support for these outfits, despite Ankara’s calls for a clampdown, Hakki Uygur, lecturer at Türkiye’s National Intelligence Academy, tells TRT World.

Experts emphasise that Türkiye’s rising power is not the only concern for Iran. There are other calculations, such as the US’ support for the PKK/YPG in Syria and the presence of other Kurdish opposition groups in the region, with which Iran doesn’t share cordial relations.

While Iran supports the PKK in Iraq against other Kurdish factions, in Syria — where the US exercises more influence on the PKK/YPG terror structure — Tehran has different calculations.

Here is why Iran instrumentalises the PKK against the Turkish state in Iraq, while endeavouring not to lose its access to the Iraqi mountains, where the terror group is nestled.

Iran’s backing of PKK

Since the 1990s, Iran has been in contact with the PKK, as the years correspond to Türkiye’s intensified operations against the terror group in response to its terrorist insurgency.

“During the Turkish operations at the time, we saw that PKK members would retreat to Iran, resettle there and return to Iraq later,” Abdullah Agar tells TRT World. These are the terrorists Türkiye would hit in Qandil or Hakurk, who would then escape to Iran for shelter, he explains.

The PKK could relocate its headquarters from Zap to Qandil, thanks to the efforts of the Quds Force, which is Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It was Qasem Soleimani, the slain commander of the Quds Force, who allowed the PKK to settle in the Qandil mountains that span across Türkiye, Iraq and Iran.

The Sinjar mountain range in Iraq is also populated by these terrorists, as Iran supports them by giving money, weapons, vehicles, spaces to hide, as well as buildings and facilities to settle into, Agar says. More importantly, he says, “The PKK gained legitimacy in Sinjar due to Iran’s efforts.”

The importance of Sinjar lies in the fact that being located near the Iraqi border with Syria, it is used as a logistical corridor connecting PKK’s Syrian offshoots with the Iraqi one.

Confronting the US with/despite the PKK

The American and Iranian support for PKK converge in their common aim of breaking Türkiye’s influence in the region, even though they have their own calculations, Agar says.

Iran’s unique approach lies in the use of the terrorist organisation in areas that benefit them, while putting pressure on them in areas that don't benefit them, Agar adds.

The areas they put pressure on the terrorist structure are Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, Hasekeh and Baghuz basins, even as the Central Euphrates basin sees intensified clashes between the PKK and Arab tribes.

That is because “the PKK in Iraq is closer to Iran, while the YPG/PKK in Syria is closer to America”, Agar explains.