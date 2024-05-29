No country is safe unless Israel abides by international law, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has, referring to Israel's actions in Palestine's Gaza which have been ongoing for more than seven months despite rulings and resolutions against it.

"No state is safe unless Israel accepts international law and considers itself to be bound by it," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday in a speech at the Turkish Parliament.

"A bare-knuckled Israel is a threat not only to Palestine or Gaza but also to global peace and humanity as a whole," he said, blasting Israel's Sunday attack on a refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, which killed at least 45 people and ignited fires that spread quickly through tents and makeshift accommodation.

Israel's Rafah massacre

Erdogan criticised the inability of the international system, including bodies such as the UN to stop the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, where more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed and has led to widespread destruction, displacement, and conditions of famine.

"What are you good for, the UN, if you cannot stop a genocide broadcast live in the 21st century," he asked. "The United Nations was unable to protect even its own personnel or aid workers, let alone stop the genocide. Not only did humanity perish in Gaza, but so did the UN with its spirit," Erdogan said.

Censuring the West for its alleged complicity in the Israeli war on Gaza, the Turkish leader said: “No belief considers it legitimate to burn innocent civilians to death in their tents. The world is watching the barbarism of the vampire known as Netanyahu on a live broadcast.

Western powers complicit in Israeli crimes