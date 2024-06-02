South Africa’s president on Sunday urged political parties that won votes last week to find common ground by overcoming their differences and working together for the good of the country.

South Africans last week voted for national and provincial lawmakers in an election which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) party – in power since 1994 – fall short of getting a majority for the first time.

Addressing the nation after electoral authorities announced the results on Sunday, Ramaphosa said: "Our people expect all parties to work together within the framework of our Constitution and address whatever challenges we encounter peacefully and in accordance with the prescripts of our Constitution and the rule of law."

Ramaphosa called on all parties to recognize that the results of the election reflect the will of the people.

"We have held another successful election that has been free, fair and peaceful," he said.

On Saturday, former President Jacob Zuma urged electoral authorities not to declare the election results on Sunday as more than two dozen political parties disputed the outcome.

“We are going to need time, nobody should declare results tomorrow (Sunday). I am hoping whoever is responsible is hearing what we are saying. Don’t start trouble where there is no trouble,” Zuma told reporters.

