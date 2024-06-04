Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in an official visit to Beijing has held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Fidan during a joint news conference on Tuesday said the bilateral ties will contribute to regional and global peace, as well as prosperity and stability.

He also stressed the importance of Kashgar and Urumqi cities in China, emphasising their role in the Sino-Turkish and Sino-Islamic world.

Two-state solution for Gaza

Referring to the Israeli war that has been ongoing in the besieged Palestinian enclave since October 7 of last year, both leaders discuss the lasting solution to Palestine.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for "strengthening cooperation" with Türkiye for a lasting solution to Palestine, reiterating the call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The way out of the Palestine problem is a two-state solution. China and Türkiye support Palestine's membership in the UN,” Wang told.

The Chinese foreign minister said Beijing and Ankara “should accelerate efforts to reach a just, lasting solution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible by strengthening coordination.”

“China, Türkiye should strengthen cooperation, oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics, raise global governance to a fair level,” said Wang.

Strategic cooperation between two countries

The Turkish foreign minister was received by Han Zheng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice president.

Han told Fidan: “China is willing to work with Türkiye to fully implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries.”

The Chinese vice president also expressed Beijing’s willingness to “enhance political mutual trust, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, promote the high-quality B&R (Belt and Road) cooperation, and provide staunch support to each other in safeguarding their respective core interests to propel the strategic cooperation between the two sides to a new height.”

Following engagements in Beijing, the Turkish foreign minister is expected to visit the Chinese cities of Urumqi and Kashgar later on Tuesday, where he will stay until Wednesday.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China were established in 1971, and bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "strategic cooperation" in 2010.

Global supply chains

Fidan is on a three-day official visit to China where he held high-level talks with Chinese officials since Monday.

Speaking in Beijing on Monday, which he was visiting at the invitation of his counterpart Wang Yi, Fidan also said that Türkiye and China both play significant roles in protecting the global supply chain.

He pointed to China's status as the world's second-largest economy and its contribution to driving global economic growth. He also highlighted Türkiye's strong production capacity, young and dynamic population, advanced infrastructure, political stability and logistic capabilities.

As he was delivering his speech on Türkiye-China Relations in the Changing World Order at the Center for China and Globalisation, Fidan discussed the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor Initiative, a trade route that will start from Türkiye and reach China via the Caucasus, Caspian Sea and Central Asia, parallel to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Middle Corridor initiative

Fidan noted that the initiative, also called the Middle Corridor, provides a land route approximately 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) shorter than the sea route between Europe and Asia, reducing travel time by 15 days.

He also emphasised the Middle Corridor's benefits in uninterrupted and rapid access to the Black Sea and Mediterranean basins as well as other regions of Europe and Africa. Fidan also pointed to a memorandum of understanding signed between Türkiye and China in 2015 to harmonise and enhance cooperation between the two initiatives.

Underlining the importance of aligning the Middle Corridor with China's Belt and Road Initiative, especially given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel's war on Gaza, he noted that the project has become even more crucial amid increasing geopolitical risks.

Fidan underscored the importance of synergy between the Middle Corridor and other initiatives like the Development Road project spanning Iraq from its southern Basra province to Türkiye in the north. He suggested that this could link the economic power centers of Eurasia for prosperous regional integration.

He cited Türkiye's Customs Union agreement with the European Union and its pursuit of new opportunities for cooperation with different partners in platforms like the BRICS bloc.

He said he would attend a BRICS summit in Russia next week and expressed Ankara's support for cooperation and multilateralism in Asia as well as in Africa.

Türkiye-China ties

Fidan highlighted the rich historical and cultural interactions shaping ties between Türkiye and China, referring to them as "two great civilisations."

He emphasised that these interactions form the strong and lasting foundation of their partnership, citing significant cultural and commercial exchanges facilitated by the historical Silk Road.

He noted that the Ottomans sent many envoys to China carrying Ottoman rifles, which could be considered a form of "technology transfer" during that period.

Expressing satisfaction with the rapid development of bilateral relations, Fidan said this collaboration is built on a solid foundation.