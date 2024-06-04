Türkiye’s national research agency Tubitak is paving the way to space, has said the director of the Tubitak Space Technologies Research Institute (Tubitak Uzay).

Tubitak Uzay serves as a development centre of Türkiye’s space ecosystem working towards advancing space efforts, Mehmet Nefes told Anadolu Agency.

“We will see that our technologies we have worked on one day will carry us to the moon,” he noted.

Nefes said they are continuing research and development in accordance with the National Space Program after having successfully sent Türkiye’s first space traveler, Alper Gezeravci, to the International Space Station (ISS).

He noted that Tubitak Uzay will also coordinate the “suborbital research flight” of the country’s second space traveler, Tuva Cihangir Atasever, on June 8.

Satellites

Nefes highlighted that Tubitak Uzay competes in the field of satellites, as they first started with Bilsat, continuing with Rasat, Gokturk-2 and Imece, each and every project they undertake contributing to their technological capacity.

“The Imece satellite is currently operating successfully, as we are monitoring the process of acceptance tests in orbit from our ground station, since we will soon deliver it to the Turkish Air Force,” he said.

“We are the main contractor of Turksat 6A, and together with Turkish Aerospace Industries, Aselsan and Ctech, we undertook Türkiye’s largest R&D project, as we will send Turksat 6A to the US on June 4, besides planning to launch the satellite during the week of July 8-13,” he added.

Nefes said that commanding a satellite to capture images of any place on Earth is important, and Türkiye’s commercial and military needs in the space field with national projects will contribute to the country’s current account deficit.

He noted that Tubitak Uzay’s main goal is to meet Türkiye’s space technology needs while protecting and developing the related know-how and human resources.