TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish airports host 82M passengers between January-May
During the five-month period, 37.1 million passengers took domestic flights while 44.9 million passengers took international flights, says the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) data.
Turkish airports host 82M passengers between January-May
The cargo traffic reached 1.7 million tonnes in the period. /Photo: AA Archive
June 11, 2024

Turkish airports have hosted 82 million passengers in the first five months of this year, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister has said.

The total number of passengers was up 12.7 percent compared to the same period last year, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement on Tuesday, citing the General Directorate Of State Airports Authority (DHMI) data.

Some 37.1 million passengers took domestic flights, up 11.1 percent year-on-year, and 44.9 million passengers took international flights, 12.7 percent above the last year’s figure, during the five-month period.

The cargo traffic reached 1.7 million tonnes in the same period, the minister said.

RelatedIstanbul Airport claims 'World's Best' title, sweeping five awards

In May, welcoming 20.2 million passengers

Recommended

Istanbul Airport hosted 31 million passengers in the five-month period, up 8 percent on an annual basis, and 207,800 planes, 5 percent more than last year’s figure.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Türkiye’s second-busiest airport in Istanbul’s Anatolian side, welcomed 16.2 million passengers in the same period, 20 percent above the last year’s figure, and 96,700 planes, up 10 percent year-on-year .

In May, Turkish airports welcomed 20.2 million passengers, a surge of 7.5 percent on an annual basis, and served 200,600 planes, up 8.4 percent, including overpasses, with cargo traffic reaching 404,700 tonnes.

Istanbul Airport saw 6.7 million passengers with 44,700 planes, up 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport hosted 3.4 million passengers with 20,200 planes in May.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs