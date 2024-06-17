WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands of Rohingya feared trapped as fighting rages in western Myanmar
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said the junta and Arakan Army had failed to take precautions to protect civilians during recent fighting.
Thousands of Rohingya feared trapped as fighting rages in western Myanmar
Representational photo: A Rohingya refugee at a temporary shelter in Meulaboh, Indonesia's Aceh province on April 10, 2024. Photo: AFP  / AFP
June 17, 2024

Tens of thousands of Muslim minority Rohingya are feared to be caught in fighting in western Myanmar, as a powerful armed ethnic group bears down on junta positions in a coastal town on the border with Bangladesh, which is reluctant to accept them.

The Arakan Army (AA), which is fighting for autonomy in Myanmar's Rakhine region, said late on Sunday that residents of Maungdaw town, inhabited primarily by the Rohingya, should leave by 9 pm ahead of a planned offensive on the settlement.

The AA's attack on Maungdaw is the latest in a months-long rebel onslaught against the Myanmar junta, which took power in a February 2021 coup, and now finds itself in an increasingly weakened position across large parts of the country.

"Due to concerns for the safety of the residents of Maungdaw, the United League of Arakan/Arakan Army urgently advises all residents to evacuate Maungdaw immediately," the AA said in a statement.

RelatedHow Rohingya refugees are digitally reclaiming their culture

A junta spokesman did not respond to a call seeking comment.

Around 70,000 Rohingya who are currently in Maungdaw are trapped as the fighting draws closer, said Aung Kyaw Moe, the deputy human rights minister in Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government.

"They have nowhere to run to," he told the Reuters news agency.

Bangladesh authorities said on Monday that they were unaware of any new movement of Rohingya towards the country's borders, and reiterated they wouldn't allow any more members of the community to cross over.

Recommended

"We are already overburdened," a senior Bangladesh foreign ministry official said, asking not to be named because they aren't authorised to speak to media.

Thousands of Rohingya fled towards neighbouring Bangladesh last month, seeking safety from the escalating conflict.

Their move was triggered by battles in and around the town of Buthidaung, around 25 km (15 miles) away to the east of Maungdaw, that was captured by the AA after intense fighting during which the ethnic army was accused of targeting the minority group.

The AA denies the allegations.

RelatedSpring in winter: Can Myanmar rebels topple the junta in current offensive?

In a May report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said that both the junta and AA had failed to take adequate precautions to protect Rohingya civilians during recent fighting, based on incidents it had verified.

"Their tactics have also made it impossible for Rohingya to flee to find refuge during the fighting," it said.

Rohingya have faced persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar for decades. Nearly a million of them live in refugee camps in Bangladesh's border district of Cox's Bazar after fleeing a military-led crackdown in Rakhine in 2017.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE