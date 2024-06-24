National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has retained its title of "the Best Airline in Europe" for the ninth time, thanks to an award by air transport rating agency Skytrax.

The carrier also received awards of the best business class catering and best airline in Southern Europe, at the 2024 World Airline Awards.

The awards, known as the “Oscars of the Aviation Industry,” were announced at an event held in London on Monday.

"These awards highlights the carrier’s exceptional service quality across its extensive network, underscoring the airline's dedication to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for its passengers," Turkish Airlines said in a statement.