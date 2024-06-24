Turkish defence firm Aselsan’s short-range air defence systems have conducted integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) exercise with NATO countries at Ramstein Legacy 2024 in Romania.

Aselsan’s systems became the first Turkish-made short-range air defence systems ever to be included in NATO’s biannual defence exercise.

Aselsan said in a statement that the Turkish Armed Forces participated in the exercise with the firm’s systems, such as the battery command and control operations centre named “Hakim-Adoc/T,” fire control device called “Korkut 130/135,” the pedestal mounted stinger, “KMS Zipkin,” and the “Manpads” team equipment systems.