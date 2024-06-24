TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence firm's air systems conduct NATO defence exercise
Aselsan’s systems become the first Turkish-made short-range air defence systems ever to be included in NATO’s biannual defence exercise.
Aselsan’s systems worked in tandem with German, Hungarian, and Portuguese systems. /Photo: AA / Others
June 24, 2024

Turkish defence firm Aselsan’s short-range air defence systems have conducted integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) exercise with NATO countries at Ramstein Legacy 2024 in Romania.

Aselsan’s systems became the first Turkish-made short-range air defence systems ever to be included in NATO’s biannual defence exercise.

Aselsan said in a statement that the Turkish Armed Forces participated in the exercise with the firm’s systems, such as the battery command and control operations centre named “Hakim-Adoc/T,” fire control device called “Korkut 130/135,” the pedestal mounted stinger, “KMS Zipkin,” and the “Manpads” team equipment systems.

Aselsan’s systems worked in tandem with German, Hungarian, and Portuguese systems by providing joint air picture sharing, engagement management, and tactical data link message transmission.

Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975, and has grown to be the country’s largest defence firm, while ranking among the top 100 in its field worldwide.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
