Turkish carmaker Togg to expand to Europe at the end of 2024
As Togg celebrates its sixth anniversary, the Turkish automaker aims to produce one million units across five different models by 2032.
June 25, 2024

At year’s-end, Türkiye’s domestic electric vehicle (EV) maker Togg will start pre-orders to Europe of its fully electric C-segment SUV T10X model, the automaker has announced.

Togg celebrated its sixth anniversary on Tuesday, as the company was founded on June 25, 2018, under the leadership of President Erdogan.

The Turkish automaker became a leading EV brand in Türkiye with the T10X model, which was previewed in 2019, and now it plans to venture out to Europe, having founded Togg Europe GmbH in Germany back in 2021.

Besides the C-segment SUV, Togg continues to develop new lines of EVs, as the firm previewed its second model’s updated version, the T10F, at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest tech expo.

New models

Additionally, the work for a B-segment SUV is currently underway, as the T8X model is expected to be previewed next year.

Moreover, Togg’s fully electric fastback sedan, the T10F, which meets current design dynamics and expectations, is estimated to be available for order in Türkiye at the end of 2024, to be delivered next year.

The automaker maintained its market leadership in May in Türkiye, selling over 4,000 units last month, over 3,500 units ahead of its closest competitor, according to data from Türkiye’s Automotive Distributors Association (ODMD).

Togg’s EV market share in Türkiye accounted for 56.33 percent in May, and 40.89 percent between January and May, with over 11,200 total units sold.

The firm aims to have produced one million units with five different models by 2032.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
