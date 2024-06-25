At year’s-end, Türkiye’s domestic electric vehicle (EV) maker Togg will start pre-orders to Europe of its fully electric C-segment SUV T10X model, the automaker has announced.

Togg celebrated its sixth anniversary on Tuesday, as the company was founded on June 25, 2018, under the leadership of President Erdogan.

The Turkish automaker became a leading EV brand in Türkiye with the T10X model, which was previewed in 2019, and now it plans to venture out to Europe, having founded Togg Europe GmbH in Germany back in 2021.

Besides the C-segment SUV, Togg continues to develop new lines of EVs, as the firm previewed its second model’s updated version, the T10F, at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest tech expo.

New models