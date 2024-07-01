Estonian President Alar Karis recently visited Nurol Makina, one of Türkiye's leading armoured vehicle manufacturers.

During his visit to the facilities, Karis inspected the Yoruk 4x4, known internationally as NMS 4x4, among other vehicles, and received detailed information about them.

Karis praised Nurol Makina for its quality products, sustainability and rapid delivery times, which he cited as reasons for choosing the company to meet Estonia’s defence needs.

On October 18, 2023, Nurol Makina signed a contract with the Estonian Defence Investments Center (ECDI) for 100 Yoruk 4x4 vehicles. These vehicles will be tailored to the specific needs of the Estonian army, incorporating various mission-specific equipment.

Nurol Makina is expected to deliver the vehicles within a year.

Karis emphasised the importance of quick delivery, noting that the geopolitical and security situation in their region is more tense now than it has been for decades.