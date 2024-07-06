TÜRKİYE
Turkish fans make national gesture during national anthem at Euro 2024
Merih Demiral, who scored both goals for Türkiye's national team in a 2-1 win over Austria in the last 16 of Euro 2024, has been banned by UEFA for making the national gesture.
The police spokesperson Valeska Jakubowski acknowledged that showing the gesture is not banned in Germany./ Photo: AA
July 6, 2024

Turkish supporters making their way to the European Championship quarterfinal against the Netherlands have made Grey Wolves sign that got a Turkish player banned from the match.

Thousands of people made the gesture again in the stadium during the Turkish national anthem before Saturday's game.

Berlin police said on X that the gesture, which is one of the national symbols deeply rooted in the Turkic culture, was “massively shown” by the fans on their way to the Olympiastadion.

The police spokesperson Valeska Jakubowski acknowledged that showing the gesture is not banned in Germany.

Condemning the suspension

Turkish defender Merih Demiral, who scored both goals for Türkiye's national football team as they beat Austria 2-1 in the last 16 of Euro 2024, made the Grey Wolves sign which is Türkiye's national symbol.

Merih Demiral was banned for two games by UEFA on Friday for making the national gesture. The ban rules Demiral out of Saturday’s quarterfinal, and the semifinal should Türkiye progress.

The Turkish Football Federation joined Turkish government officials in denouncing the suspension.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan changed plans to visit Azerbaijan to attend Saturday’s match.

He had defended Demiral, saying on Friday the defender merely expressed his “excitement” after scoring.

