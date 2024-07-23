Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has reaffirmed TRNC’s unwavering alliance with Türkiye, emphasising that the Cyprus issue cannot be solved without Türkiye.

Speaking at the International Cyprus Symposium on the 50th Anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation at Istanbul University, Tatar expressed pride in Türkiye’s presence in the eastern Mediterranean despite various challenges.

He stressed the commitment to strengthening TRNC's economic, social, and cultural heritage, condemning the international community's human rights violations aimed at undermining the Turkish Cypriot people and dragging them into the federation solution.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

Recalling the 1974 Peace Operation's success, Tatar emphasised the importance of Türkiye’s support for solving the Cyprus issue, declaring: "Türkiye will always be there as the motherland, and we will manage this process together."

"Our institutional and conjunctural existence depends on our walking this path with Türkiye," Tatar asserted.

Related Turkish warships open to public in TRNC for 50th anniversary celebrations

'A genocide similar to Gaza'