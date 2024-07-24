On a sultry morning in the first week of June, 10-year-old Tala Al Deeri was baking bread with her mother when she heard the earth-shattering sound of an explosion nearby.

At first, she thought her tent in Deir al Balah, where she had been residing with her family since their displacement from northern Gaza five months ago, had been struck.

Her ears ringing from the blast, she panicked and ran outside. She saw blood and dismembered body parts scattered across the streets – a man split in two, another man’s headless torso lying in pools of blood.

Tala’s uncle was among the eight police personnel dead in the incident when an Israeli drone carried out the precision strike on the vehicle carrying security personnel. Many others were rushed to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital with severe injuries.

Over nearly ten months, Israel has been increasingly targetting police personnel in Gaza, where the Zionist state has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The Euro-Med Monitor has documented the death of an estimated 700 police personnel in the besieged enclave since October 7. Most of these law-enforcement personnel were victims of targeted killings by Israel, experts and Palestinian civilians say.

“The targeting of civil police officers clearly aims to destabilise the community and create chaos, preventing citizens from accessing basic necessities, and thereby subjecting civilians to disorder to achieve political objectives,” says Ramy Abdu, a Palestinian assistant professor of law and the chairman of Euro-Med Monitor in Gaza.

“Targeting civil police officers, who are not involved in any armed faction activities, is prohibited under international law as they are civilians providing civil services and not engaged in military combat,” he tells TRT World.

As attacks on police personnel increased this year, even Israel’s staunchest ally, the US, was forced to ask the Netanyahu government to stop targeting the law-enforcement personnel.

Gaza officials say that most of the police personnel targetted by Israel were involved in escorting aid convoys to their final delivery points.

The slain personnel include Weam Mattar, head of the Social Police in Gaza, who was killed along with several family members, and Amjad Hathat, the director of the Emergency Committee.

“Israel views the entire Palestinian population as legitimate targets, making no distinction between military personnel and civilians,” Abdu says, adding that the slain officers were involved in “securing homes from theft, roads, aid distribution centres, humanitarian aid convoys, and protecting service centres, including water distribution centres”.

Israeli said as much, admitting that its military made no distinction between Hamas resistance and Gaza police personnel.

“Hamas police is Hamas,” Col. Elad Goren, a senior Israeli army officer, was quoted as saying during a press briefing. “And we won’t allow Hamas to control the humanitarian assistance.”