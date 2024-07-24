TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack detained in Türkiye
Evgenii Serebriakov fled Moscow immediately after he carried out the bombing, which reportedly injured an officer from Russia's military intelligence agency and his wife.
Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack detained in Türkiye
The perpetrator was able to enter the country as a tourist since his name was not immediately listed on the Interpol International Wanted Persons Database / Photo: Reuters
July 24, 2024

Turkish authorities have detained a Russian man who allegedly fled to the country shortly after carrying out a car bomb attack in Moscow, wounding two people.

The suspect, identified as Evgenii Serebriakov, was detained in the Turkish resort town Bodrum hours after he arrived via a direct flight from Moscow, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on the X social media platform.

Russian Interpol officials contacted Türkiye's Interpol/Europol Department. Investigations revealed that Serebriakov entered Türkiye through Bodrum Airport in Mugla province at 0640 GMT.

The perpetrator was able to enter the country as a tourist since his name was not immediately listed on the Interpol International Wanted Persons Database and had no active record on Türkiye's National Judiciary Informatics System, Yerlikaya said.

Recommended

A car was blown up by an explosive device in a parking lot in northern Moscow early on Wednesday, Russian news reports said. A man and a woman were reportedly injured.

Kommersant, one of Russia's leading newspapers, said that the injured man served in the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, widely referred to as GRU.

State news agency TASS said that an officer and his wife had been injured in the blast. The man's feet were blown off, according to TASS. Five other cars were damaged in the blast, the agency said.

The site of the explosion was about three kilometres from the Sheremetyevo Airport.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps