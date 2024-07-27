Following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the United States Congress, following which he received a standing ovation, the Turkish parliament has adopted a resolution declaring regret over the "democratic disgrace".

The address by Netanyahu, "who took decades of unjust occupation and gross violations of law in Palestine to an unprecedented level with a brutal ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza, went down in history as a disgrace," read the resolution passed on Saturday.

"War criminals should speak from the dock in international courts, not from parliamentary rostrums," the parliament asserted.

It further expressed that the applause and cheers for "bloody war criminal" Netanyahu, which came from the parliament of a country that "claims to be a champion of democracy and human rights," constitute a violation of law and all kinds of humanitarian and moral values.

"It is regrettable that a democratic institution, instead of restraining Israel's borderless aggression, has become a tool for a stage show full of lies that gives power and courage to the perpetrators of great crimes against humanity," the resolution stressed.

'Genocidal massacre'