The Turkish parliament has adopted a resolution that said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before the US Congress was a picture of disgrace.

“We declare that we regret this democratic disgrace," said the resolution on Saturday.

“It is regrettable that a democratic institution, instead of restraining Israel's unrestrained aggression, has become a tool for a stage show full of lies that empower and embolden the perpetrators of great crimes against humanity.

"On the other hand, we find the attitude of those who are the voices of the collective conscience inside and outside the Congress building extremely valuable, and we appreciate the common sense members of Congress who courageously opposed a shady name to speak in their parliament and did not attend the session," it added.