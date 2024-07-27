TÜRKİYE
'Disgrace': Türkiye adopts resolution condemning Netanyahu's US speech
Türkiye's parliament criticised Israeli PM's address to US lawmakers, calling it a "democratic disgrace" and urging efforts to cease Israel's war on Gaza and pursue accountability for Tel Aviv's actions.
Turkish officials condemned Netanyahu's speech and called for accountability for crimes. / Photo: AA
July 27, 2024

The Turkish parliament has adopted a resolution that said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before the US Congress was a picture of disgrace.

“We declare that we regret this democratic disgrace," said the resolution on Saturday.

“It is regrettable that a democratic institution, instead of restraining Israel's unrestrained aggression, has become a tool for a stage show full of lies that empower and embolden the perpetrators of great crimes against humanity.

"On the other hand, we find the attitude of those who are the voices of the collective conscience inside and outside the Congress building extremely valuable, and we appreciate the common sense members of Congress who courageously opposed a shady name to speak in their parliament and did not attend the session," it added.

'Stop the bloodshed in Gaza'

The resolution came after Netanyahu's address on Wednesday to the American Congress where he received wide applause from US lawmakers.

The resolution also urged all decision-makers with political influence over Israel, including the US Congress, to take effective measures "to stop the bloodshed in Gaza," and to pile pressure on Israel for an immediate cease-fire, and "support efforts for accountability for the grave crimes committed."

Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Tel Aviv’s actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and a case concerning alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.

SOURCE:AA
