TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Armenian Patriarch in Türkiye condemns Last Supper parody at Paris 2024
"This offensive parody intended to mock Last Supper of our Lord Jesus Christ has profoundly wounded Christians worldwide," says Sahak Mashalian.
Armenian Patriarch in Türkiye condemns Last Supper parody at Paris 2024
Mashalian expressed hope that "the issues which have overshadowed the Olympic Games even before they began will be resolved, allowing the games to serve their true purpose." / Photo: AA Archive
July 29, 2024

Sahak Mashalian, the head of the Armenian Patriarchate in Türkiye, has condemned the drag queen parody of the Last Supper at Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Mashalian said on Monday the reenactment was intended to "demean the Christian faith. "This offensive parody intended to mock the Last Supper of our Lord Jesus Christ, the most sacred event of our faith, has profoundly wounded Christians worldwide."

He said the Olympic games should seek to foster "harmony and peace among communities."

"Instead, they have been turned into a platform for insulting and degrading a religion with over two billion adherents for the sake of a small minority," the archbishop said.

RelatedParis 2024 is off to a rough start amid chaos and controversies
Recommended

Mashalian said that the LGBT community "does not tolerate even the slightest criticism" at their rights, and this "unacceptable and disrespectful behavior" will cause damage to their own cause.

Mashalian expressed hope that "the issues which have overshadowed the Olympic Games even before they began will be resolved, allowing the games to serve their true purpose."

The reenactment of Leonardo da Vinci’s depiction of Jesus Christ’s final meal with his disciples provoked a backlash, inviting criticism and denunciations from the Christian World.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms