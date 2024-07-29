Sahak Mashalian, the head of the Armenian Patriarchate in Türkiye, has condemned the drag queen parody of the Last Supper at Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Mashalian said on Monday the reenactment was intended to "demean the Christian faith. "This offensive parody intended to mock the Last Supper of our Lord Jesus Christ, the most sacred event of our faith, has profoundly wounded Christians worldwide."

He said the Olympic games should seek to foster "harmony and peace among communities."

"Instead, they have been turned into a platform for insulting and degrading a religion with over two billion adherents for the sake of a small minority," the archbishop said.