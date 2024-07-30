The terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has kidnapped three children from Raqqa province and Manbij district of Aleppo in Syria for recruitment, an official said.

Redor al-Ahmad, spokesperson for the opposition group Independent Kurdish Association, told Anadolu that a 13-year-old from Manbij, and a 14-year-old and 15-year-old from Raqqa were kidnapped by the terrorists.

Ahmad said the terrorists prevent the kidnapped children from contacting their families and are taken to so-called training camps for armed training.

Since the beginning of the year, he added, the terrorist organisation has kidnapped more than 35 children from areas it occupies in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Al Hasakah provinces to recruit them into its armed forces.

