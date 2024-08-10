TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye removes access block as Instagram complies with demands
Türkiye, META reach agreement regarding framework of catalogue crimes and will collaborate on censorship matters.
Türkiye removes access block as Instagram complies with demands
"From the beginning, we have asked social media platforms to respect the laws of the Republic of Türkiye," Uraloglu wrote on X. / Photo: AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
August 10, 2024

Türkiye has lifted its week-long restriction on social media giant Instagram after the platform agreed to comply with the country's demands, especially regarding its policies on catalogue crimes.

"Following our negotiations with Instagram officials, we will lift the access block at 21:30 (1830 GMT), based on their promise to meet our demands," Türkiye's transportation and infrastructure minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, said in a statement on X on Saturday.

The restriction was imposed due to Instagram’s policies on catalogue crimes, specifically after it removed content related to Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh on a national day of mourning.

Turkish authorities and META, Instagram's parent company, engaged in discussions to establish the conditions under which the platform would be reopened.

RelatedTürkiye restricts Instagram for censoring Palestine content
Recommended

'Censorship, pure and simple'

"From the beginning, we have asked social media platforms to respect the laws of the Republic of Türkiye," Uraloglu wrote on X.

According to the minister, Türkiye and META have reached an agreement regarding the framework of catalogue crimes and will collaborate on censorship matters.

Head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate Fahrettin Altun had harshly criticised Instagram, accusing the platform of "actively preventing people from posting messages of condolences for the passing of Hamas leader [Ismail] Haniyeh without citing any policy violations."

"This is censorship, pure and simple," Altun said in a post on X following Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms