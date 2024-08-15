Türkiye has proposed sending its troops to fight Daesh in Syria, Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said, underlining Ankara's frustration with continued US support for the PKK's Syrian branch, the YPG.

Guler told a TV channel on Wednesday that Turkish troops could fight Daesh in Syria and there was no need for the US to rely on PKK/YPG terrorists who have been deadly attacks on civilians and military in Türkiye.

The minister reiterated Türkiye's long-standing position that the PYD/YPG and the PKK are indistinguishable, saying: "It is impossible not to see this.

Guler said he had confronted American officials directly on the issue and offered that Turkish forces could fight Daesh, so the US doesn't need the YPG, another terrorist group.

"Our friends tell us: 'We need a force to fight Daesh'. I have said this openly to our American friends: 'Do you really want to fight Daesh?' 'Yes, we do. Then we will give you as much force as you need,'" Guler said.

Türkiye has consistently criticised the US for working with the YPG/PYD, which is an extension of the PKK, a group recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Türkiye and the US. Turkish officials argue that using one terrorist group to fight another is counterproductive.

In response to questions about the US military support for the YPG/PYD, including the provision of air defence systems, Guler expressed concern that these systems might eventually be accessible to the terrorists.

He pointed out that the US had deployed these systems in northern Syria, ostensibly to protect their bases from potential missile and rocket attacks.