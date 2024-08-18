CLIMATE
Austria battles major flooding after record downpours
Fire services in the capital were called out more than 450 times on Saturday as the downpours caused traffic chaos and disrupted rail transport.
Sandbags line a building as heavy rain causes floods and great damage in Deutschfeistritz, Austria. / Photo: Reuters
August 18, 2024

Heavy rains lashed Alpine regions of Austria and left parts of Vienna underwater this weekend, causing severe damage in parts of the country and disrupting road and rail transport, authorities and local media said.

Fast-moving torrents of muddy water swept cars through the ski resort of St Anton, in western Austria, on Friday, footage posted on social media showed. Meanwhile, record rainfall hit parts of Vienna in the east of the country on Saturday, state broadcaster ORF said.

A woman was dragged under a bus by the force of flooding in the Doebling area in the north of the city on Saturday, ORF said. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition, it added.

Climate activists protest at German airports in string of demonstrations

Fire services in the capital were called out more than 450 times on Saturday as the downpours caused traffic chaos and disrupted rail transport, according to ORF.

"Heavy storms have done great damage in many parts of Austria," Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on X, thanking officials who were working to clear up the damage.

In Vienna's Doebling district, officials registered 110 litres of rain per square metre, which ORF Vienna meteorologist Kevin Hebenstreit said was a record for August rainfall in the city.

A large proportion of Vienna's average summer rainfall hit on Saturday in just one hour, according to weather data firm UBIMET.

On average in August it rains a total of 68 litres per square metre, with the all-time record being 139 litres on May 15, 1885, according to ORF.

SOURCE:Reuters
