Türkiye and Egypt, two powerhouses of the Middle East, are moving forward to deepen bilateral ties as part of the normalisation process launched three years ago as Ankara prepares to host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on September 4.

In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Egypt, meeting his Egyptian counterpart Sisi and signing several deals on tourism, culture and education, hoping to increase bilateral trade to at least $15 billion annually.

During the Cairo meeting, both leaders agreed to develop a working relationship on various issues, ranging from developing common ground on the Gaza war to addressing differences in sharing the eastern Mediterranean’s rich gas reserves.

Experts assess that next week’s summit in Ankara aims to further the ground laid in Cairo six months ago.

“Sisi's visit to Türkiye marks a significant thaw in relations after years of tension between the two countries,” says Kaan Devecioglu, Coordinator for North African Studies at ORSAM, an Ankara-based Turkish think-tank.

While Turkish-Egyptian ties deteriorated after a military coup ousted the democratically-elected President Mohammed Morsi in 2013, the two sides have de-escalated tensions since early 2021.

“Regional developments such as energy cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, conflicts in Libya and Gaza, and economic concerns have prompted both countries to reassess their ties. Sisi's visit can be seen as part of a broader strategy by both countries to stabilise their regional positions and secure mutual benefits through diplomatic engagement,” Devecioglu tells TRT World.

Ismail Numan Telci, an associate professor of international relations and lecturer at the Middle East Institute at Sakarya University, also sees Sisi’s official visit to Ankara as a positive result of the normalisation process.

Regional crises have pushed Türkiye and Egypt to pursue closer policies, making both countries recognise that “cooperation rather than competition” would serve their respective interests better, which has been “a turning point” for Cairo and Ankara to evolve into “a foreign policy line” of normalisation, Telci tells TRT World.

The Gaza front

Israel’s cruel treatment of Gaza’s Palestinian population has created a big outcry in Egypt, which neighbours the besieged enclave and once had territorial control over it from 1957 to the 1967 war.

Türkiye, whose predecessor state, the Ottoman Empire, ruled the Middle East, including Palestine, for four centuries until a Western invasion of the region during WWI, has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Both countries have also historically played a mediating role between Israel and Palestinian groups.

“Egypt has often played a mediating role in ceasefire deals due to its geographical proximity and influence over Hamas. Türkiye, with its strong stance in support of Palestinian rights and active diplomatic outreach, could complement Egypt's efforts,” says Devecioglu.

If the two countries can prioritise humanitarian goals over geo-political differences, aligning their interests and strategies in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a “coalition of the willing” might emerge, according to Devecioglu.

Across Palestine and the Arab world, many have high expectations from Türkiye and Egypt, believing that they can “play a critical role in stopping Israel” in Gaza, Telci says.