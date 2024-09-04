TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan's visit to North Macedonia reflects a growing alliance
Türkiye and North Macedonia are considering updating their two-decade-old Free Trade Agreement to strengthen bilateral trade and double the current trade volume, which currently stands at $1 billion.
Turkish FM Fidan's visit to North Macedonia reflects a growing alliance
Fidan will meet with lawmakers of Turkish origin in the North Macedonian Parliament, leaders of Albanian political parties, and members of the Macedonian-Turkish community. / Photo: AA
September 4, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit North Macedonia, a small but strategically significant Balkan nation, to hold talks with the country’s top brass on various topics, including trade, defence industry cooperation, and bilateral relations.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that Fidan’s official visit will include high-level discussions. During his visit on Thursday, he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Speaker of the Parliament Afrim Gashi, and his counterpart Timco Mucunski.

The discussions will focus on combating the FETO terror group and other security issues, enhancing economic relations, and strengthening ties in the military and defence industries. They will also explore opportunities to increase cooperation and investment in sectors such as construction, energy, and infrastructure.

Defence industry collaboration is also on the docket, with the potential for significant developments in military ties underscored by ASELSAN, a Turkish defence giant, opening a representative office in Skopje.

Fidan is also scheduled to meet with lawmakers of Turkish origin in the North Macedonian Parliament, leaders of Albanian political parties, and members of the Macedonian-Turkish community.

Stronger Ties

Recommended

The two countries share common historical and cultural ties, with Türkiye being the seventh-largest trading partner of North Macedonia.

The bilateral trade volume stands at $1 billion, with Turkish investments in North Macedonia approaching $2 billion. Ankara and Skopje are considering updating their Free Trade Agreement to boost their trade volume to $2 billion.

With Turks comprising 3.98 percent of the population in North Macedonia, Ankara prioritises ensuring the rights of the Turkish community, including their right to education in their mother tongue and proportional employment in the public sector.

This visit follows Fidan’s previous trip to Skopje for the South-East European Cooperation Process Summit of Heads of State and Government, where he represented Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This visit underscores Türkiye’s strategic interest in the Balkans. For Ankara, North Macedonia is not merely a historical partner but a key player in its broader regional outreach.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan