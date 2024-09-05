TÜRKİYE
Türkiye aims to boost trade with North Macedonia to $2B — FM Fidan
The top Turkish diplomat states that Türkiye seeks to elevate economic cooperation to the same level as its strong political ties with North Macedonia.
Fidan pointed out the importance of cooperation between the two countries in energy and military fields. / Photo: AA
September 5, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that he discussed with his North Macedonian counterpart, Timco Mucunski, the potential establishment of a 'High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council' to formalise and enhance bilateral relations.

Fidan emphasised that Türkiye had conveyed its serious intentions on the matter, noting that Türkiye aims to elevate economic cooperation between the two countries to match the level of their political relations.

The top Turkish diplomat stressed that the aim is to increase the volume of trade between Türkiye and North Macedonia to $2 billion and mentioned that he and Mucunski had discussed the steps to achieve this goal.

He said that Türkiye is closely following the developments in North Macedonia and added that he believes that the development will accelerate in the new government period.

RelatedTurkish FM Fidan's visit to North Macedonia reflects a growing alliance

Energy and military cooperation

Noting the importance of energy and military cooperation between the two countries, Fidan said: "I believe that issues such as military training and participation in military exercises will gain significant momentum in the coming period.

The defence industry companies in our country are world leaders and I would like to emphasise that these companies are ready to contribute to North Macedonia."

Saying that North Macedonia has a ‘special’ place for him, Fidan mentioned the importance of the Ottoman artefacts in the country for the cultural richness of North Macedonia.

Supporting cultural initiatives

Fidan noted that the works restored with the support of Turkish institutions have become major tourist attractions and expressed satisfaction with this development.

He also emphasised that support for cultural initiatives will continue without slowing down in the coming period.

Expressing gratitude for his North Macedonian counterpart’s hospitality, Fidan noted that he had visited North Macedonia and Skopje numerous times over the past 20 years in various capacities.

Fidan also congratulated North Macedonia on its new government, stating: “Türkiye has consistently supported North Macedonia since its independence and will continue to do so.”

