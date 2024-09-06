Meet Tighe Barry, an 89-year-old human rights activist from Santa Monica, California, who has dedicated his life to advocating for Palestinian rights and opposing Israeli occupation.

A lifelong protester against Western colonialism and occupation, Barry shared his thoughts with TRT World during the Holy Redemption premiere in Istanbul on August 24, 2024.

"I feel sick as can be," he said, criticising the United States for "funding and participating in a genocide."

Barry was raised in an Irish Catholic family in the US, and became an activist at age 12, during the Vietnam War. At that time, he joined his family in street protests against the US government's call to send men, including his brother, to fight as soldiers in Vietnam.

These protests "led me into understanding that my government lies to me. The Vietnam War was a total lie, and we discovered it was a total lie afterwards," Barry said.

Barry said he continued his activism throughout his life protesting against all US wars.

US curriculum ignores Palestine

Barry pointed out that the US education system only recognises Israel, ignoring the existence of Palestine.

"I was told about this place called Israel, and I read books on Israel. I created a fantasy around Israel. I wrote articles about Israel, and I got good grades on these things."

He added that he first learned about Palestine during a trip to Europe.

"My ‘very prestigious’ education never talked about Palestine. I discovered in a bar in Spain that there is a place called Palestine when I was an 18-year-old and that there are Palestinian people," he said.

Palestinian rights activism

Barry's stance against Israel was profoundly shaped by the 2008 Israeli war on Gaza, during which 759 Palestinian civilians were killed and over 5,300 were injured by Israeli forces.

Barry recounted how they had been sitting around a television, witnessing the devastating bombing of Gaza by the Israeli military during "Operation Cast Lead".

He explained that he, along with Wright, a former US Army colonel and diplomat, and activist Medea Benjamin, decided to travel to Rafah to cross into Gaza and see the situation for themselves.

"We entered right after the bombing started and they let us in. We had 72 hours. I saw the most horrific things I'd ever seen in my life, and I thought I would never see anything worse until now," Barry said, referencing Israel's latest war on Gaza, which has killed at least 40,000 Palestinians.

Since then, Barry has returned to Gaza 12 times.

During his first visit to Gaza in 2009, Barry was surprised to see that there were no differences between women inside and outside Gaza, despite the demonisation of the Palestinian people by Israeli propaganda.