During a press conference this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu displayed a map that excluded the West Bank, evoking comparisons to historical leaders redrawing borders in occupied territories.

Pressure, both international and domestic, has mounted on Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire. Yet, Netanyahu showed no inclination to entertain a truce. Instead, he outlined a distorted vision for the future of Palestine.

When questioned about the omission, Netanyahu deflected, noting that the Dead Sea was also not shown on the map. He launched into a tirade, accusing Palestinians of wanting to eradicate Jews from Israel, even as his forces continue to displace nearly two million Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

In his briefing, Netanyahu also used inflammatory language, referring to Palestinians as “barbarians” and “horrendous savages,” while framing Israel’s military actions as part of a “just war” in so-called defence of Western civilization in the Middle East.

“This is not the first time Netanyahu has presented a map that erases the West Bank’s borders,” said Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian author and political analyst. “He also removed any reference to occupied Palestine from the West Bank to Gaza and East Jerusalem when he presented his map of the Middle East at a UN General Assembly meeting in September 2022,” Baroud tells TRT World.

According to Baroud, Netanyahu uses such visuals deliberately, sending messages tailored to both his far-right coalition and Israel’s Western allies.

No repercussions

In the latest episode, he tried to demonstrate to Western allies and international media why the so-called Philadelphi Corridor was essential to Israeli security, he says. But the map actually “was a message to his far-right supporters that Israel intends to annex the entire West Bank,” Baroud adds.

“We know that Netanyahu and his extremist government do not believe in a Palestinian state in any form. To them, historic Palestine is Israel,” said Kamel Hawwash, a Palestinian professor and political analyst. “None of this paves the way for peace or a two-state solution,” Hawwash tells TRT World.