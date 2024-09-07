TÜRKİYE
Türkiye pledges full support for Kosovo's international recognition
Türkiye attaches "great importance to Kosovo's unity, integrity, security, peace and prosperity," says country's top diplomat.
September 7, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reaffirmed Türkiye's support for an "independent and sovereign" Kosovo during a visit to the country, which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008.

The top diplomat emphasised Türkiye's commitment to Kosovo's prosperity and stability and added that bilateral cooperation "will get stronger day by day," in a statement on X following his visit to the Balkan nation on Saturday.

On Kosovo's efforts to gain broader international recognition as a sovereign state, Fidan said: "We fully support them on this path."

“The Balkans will rise with the sweat of Balkan peoples' own brow,” he added.

During his "productive visit," Fidan met Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz. He also engaged with Turkish communities and visited Turkish military facilities.

RelatedKosovo lauds NATO and Türkiye's role in regional peace amid Serbia tensions

In commmand of KFOR

Addressing the Turkish community in Mamusha, Fidan expressed that Türkiye attaches "great importance to Kosovo's unity, integrity, security, peace and prosperity."

Stressing that Türkiye supports peace and negotiation efforts in the Balkans, Fidan said: “It is in the interest of all of us that peace and stability come to the region."

The Turkish top diplomat also visited the NATO peacekeeping force in Kosovo(KFOR) headquarters in Pristina and received a briefing from Major General Ozkan Ulutas, commander of the KFOR mission.

KFOR troops deployed in Kosovo on June 12, 1999, following a decision by the UN Security Council to ensure security and stability. On October 9, 2023, Türkiye assumed command of KFOR for the first time.

The mission comprises over 4,500 military personnel from 27 nations, including 21 NATO member states and six partner countries. Türkiye contributes the second-largest contingent with at least 780 soldiers.

Türkiye recognised Kosovo on February 18, 2008, one day after it declared independence, making it one of the first countries to do it. Its Coordination Office in Pristina, operational since 1999, was upgraded to an embassy following Kosovo's independence.

Belgrade has never recognised Kosovo and claims it is still part of neighbouring Serbia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
