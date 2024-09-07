Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reaffirmed Türkiye's support for an "independent and sovereign" Kosovo during a visit to the country, which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008.

The top diplomat emphasised Türkiye's commitment to Kosovo's prosperity and stability and added that bilateral cooperation "will get stronger day by day," in a statement on X following his visit to the Balkan nation on Saturday.

On Kosovo's efforts to gain broader international recognition as a sovereign state, Fidan said: "We fully support them on this path."

“The Balkans will rise with the sweat of Balkan peoples' own brow,” he added.

During his "productive visit," Fidan met Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz. He also engaged with Turkish communities and visited Turkish military facilities.

In commmand of KFOR

Addressing the Turkish community in Mamusha, Fidan expressed that Türkiye attaches "great importance to Kosovo's unity, integrity, security, peace and prosperity."