On the night of August 31, at exactly 10.13, an American couple caught sight of a mysterious, shining object in the night sky above Montana, US.

“Is that a shooting star?” one of them exclaimed.

However, when they moved to get a clearer view, both were astonished by the ‘jaw-dropping’ sight of an enormous craft with blinking lights and an orange-red glow swirling at its base.

This extraordinary Reddit entry post from two weeks ago – describing what is known as ‘close encounters of the third kind’ from the eponymous Hollywood hit – adds to a growing list of UFO sightings reported in the US ahead of a congressional hearing on what is officially called ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’.

According to media reports, the hearing is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The incident detailed in the post occurred in Choteau, a small and quiet city nestled in the heart of the US state of Montana —just 60 miles from a US Air Force nuclear weapons base.

In May, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who confirmed the upcoming hearing, had expressed concern about unidentified drones near military sites.

“It is deeply concerning that they are spyware by adversaries, and so we want to have more information on that,” Gillibrand said during an interview with the Ask a Pol podcast, where the point of discussion was on the implications of a declassified All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) report.

“We also want to try to continue to build credibility within this office (AARO) so more of the public can feed in sightings and have a place and a platform to send information and inquiries,” the New York Democrat was quoted as saying.

“Because that's eventually what this office is supposed to do.”

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was established in 2022 following a 2021 Pentagon reporton unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), which documented 144 sightings, but could only explain one, attributing the lack of conclusions for the remaining 143 to insufficient data​.

AARO’s aim has not only been to address security concerns arising from the frequent encounters between military facilities or aircraft and unidentified flying objects, but also to explore the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Under the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the office was required to issue a report to Congress detailing the government's historical record relating to “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAP) since 1945.

It delivered the first of two volumes of that to Congress in March, which found “no evidence” linking sightings to aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence, instead attributing most incidents to “ordinary objects and phenomena” or cases of misidentification.