Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar flew to New York on Saturday for talks with UN officials, aiming to secure support for ending the international isolation of Turkish Cypriots.

Tatar is set to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss demands for direct flights, trade, international contact and the lifting of an embargo on the Turkish Cypriot community, according to a statement from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Presidency.

The visit follows a six-month assessment by Angela Holguin, the UN chief's personal representative, who recently concluded a fact-finding mission to the island.

Tatar also rejected calls from Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis to resume negotiations in Crans Montana, referring to failed talks in 2017 in the Swiss municipality.