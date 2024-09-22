TÜRKİYE
TRNC president flies to New York, seeks UN support to end isolation
Ersin Tatar and the UN chief are set to discuss direct flights to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, trade, international engagement, and the lifting of the embargo.
Ersin Tatar says he would continue efforts to gain international recognition for Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. / Photo: AA
September 22, 2024

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar flew to New York on Saturday for talks with UN officials, aiming to secure support for ending the international isolation of Turkish Cypriots.

Tatar is set to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss demands for direct flights, trade, international contact and the lifting of an embargo on the Turkish Cypriot community, according to a statement from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Presidency.

The visit follows a six-month assessment by Angela Holguin, the UN chief's personal representative, who recently concluded a fact-finding mission to the island.

Tatar also rejected calls from Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis to resume negotiations in Crans Montana, referring to failed talks in 2017 in the Swiss municipality.

He warned that the talks could jeopardise Turkish Cypriot sovereignty and Türkiye's role as a guarantor power.

"We will not sit at the table until the equal status and sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriots are recognised," Tatar stated.

He said he would continue efforts to gain international recognition for Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus during his visit.

SOURCE:AA
