The union for striking Boeing workers said that talks with the aviation giant "broke off" without agreement, after some 33,000 US employees walked out this month.

Workers in the Pacific Northwest region walked off the job on September 13 after overwhelmingly voting down a contract offer, effectively shutting down assembly plants for the 737 MAX and 777.

"Talks broke off, and we have no further dates scheduled at this time. We remain open to talks with the company, either direct or mediated," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said on its website on Friday.

Boeing said it was prepared to meet again with the union.

"We remain committed to resetting our relationship with our represented employees and negotiating in good faith, and want to reach an agreement as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.