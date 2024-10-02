Turkish video game companies are moving towards entering the Japanese market through collaborations with key players in the Japanese video game sector, including Capcom, Bandai Namco, and Deluxe Games Inc., according to a sector representative.

Faruk Inaltekin, general manager of Bilkent Cyberpark, said that the Ankara-based technopark organises annual international programs for its tech firms, which include around 320 Turkish software and hardware companies.

Inaltekin noted that their international initiatives focus heavily on gaming due to the industry's rapid global growth in recent years.

He highlighted that Bilkent Cyberpark participated in a gaming event in San Francisco, the US, in March and hosted a booth featuring Turkish game developers at Gamescom in Germany in August.

Last month, the Japan-Türkiye Game Forum events were held in Tokyo and Chiba, bringing together Turkish and Japanese video game companies to explore collaboration opportunities."