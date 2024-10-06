TÜRKİYE
Thousands across Türkiye rally in pro-Palestine demonstrations
Protests against Israel's nearly year-long war on Gaza take place in over 20 provinces of Türkiye, with thousands of people taking part.
Pro-Palestine demonstrations took place in over 20 provinces across Türkiye. / Photo: AA
October 6, 2024

Thousands of people took to the streets across Türkiye for pro-Palestine demonstrations against Israel's deadly war on Gaza, one day ahead of it reaching its grim one-year mark.

Demonstrations took place in over 20 provinces on Sunday, according to Anadolu reporters.

A pro-Palestine rally was held in Istanbul, the nation’s commercial capital, where civil society groups came together to show their support for Palestine.

The capital Ankara also saw pro-Palestinian demonstrations, as did the provinces of Kirikkale, Nigde, Hakkari, Yalova, Trabzon, Artvin, Bayburt, Erzurum, Kars, Igdir, Erzincan, Ardahan, Sivas, Van, and Bitlis.

The provinces of Samsun, Cankiri, Amasya, and Sinop also protested Israel's attacks on Gaza.

In the central Konya province, demonstrators protested Israel's attacks on both Palestine and Lebanon.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

In a year of relentless Israeli attacks, nearly 41,900 people have since been killed, most of them women and children, and over 97,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
