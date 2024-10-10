Srinagar - Twenty-year-old Rayess Ahmad Wagay is blind, but that hasn’t stopped him from learning the Quran.

One of 200 students attending the Madrasa Abdullah Ibni Ummi Maktoom, in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Wagay has benefitted from the seminary that was established to help teach the visually impaired.

“Since my early years, I have been fortunate to learn the Quran under the guidance of Hafiz Mohammad Ayoub Bhat. His expertise has led me through the Quran with proper tajweed rules, and has also helped me in memorising 12 paras (parts),” he tells TRT World.

Bhat, himself blind, set up the school to provide people with disabilities “the tools they need to lead independent and fulfilling lives”, but his own journey in becoming a school proprietor and local healer hasn’t been easy. Here he shares his story of growing up in Kashmir under the watch of the militant-turned-vigilante group, locally known as the Ikhwan, who worked closely with the police, and how a series of events carved out his unexpected path.

A slip on a bridge

The now 35-year-old, a local to Kulgam, was just six-years-old when his school teacher subjected him to corporal punishment. The tragic incident at Government Middle School Zangalpora would change his life forever.

As a lower kindergarten student in 1990, Bhat was heading home from school during his lunch break. The young students would clamber across a makeshift bridge made of the branches of trees, in order to cross a trickling stream that flowed by the school.

As Bhat and his school mates were crossing over, he let his teacher's daughter cross first. The young girl slipped and fell into the stream, leaving her uniform drenched and her father infuriated. Instead of putting the incident down to an accident, the girl’s father decided to punish Bhat and some of the other students from the school.

The punishment lasted for about an hour and a half, during which Bhat was asked to interlock his arms behind his knees while gripping his ears firmly. When it ended and he was permitted to stand upright, he realised that the world before his eyes had turned completely dark. Tragically, Bhat was declared blind.

This incident not only robbed him of his eyesight but also shattered his innocence and marked the beginning of a challenging journey.

Costly medical treatments

Bhat belongs to a farming family that possesses a few kanals (a measurement similar to acre) of land. His father, Abdul Rehman Bhat, was the sole breadwinner and took every possible step to restore his son's eyesight. He visited numerous ophthalmologists across Kashmir, hoping for a cure, but unfortunately, their efforts proved futile.

Eventually, due to their financial constraints, Abdul Rehman Bhat made a difficult decision and sold a kanal of their land and other assets to fund his son’s treatment. With the proceeds, they were able to have Bhat undergo surgery at the All India Medical Institute, (AIIMS) Delhi, which resulted in partial recovery of sight in his right eye. This medical victory came at a staggering cost - both financially and emotionally.

"Our resources were limited, but my son's well-being meant everything to me. The decision was tough, but the glimmer of hope for Ayoub's sight compelled me to go for it. It was an investment in his future, a future we dearly hoped would be brighter," Bhat’s father said.

Upon the partial restoration of his eyesight that same year, Bhat actively contributed to his family's daily tasks and pursued his education too. Despite the partial recovery of his sight, the childhood incident left a deep emotional scar and had a lasting effect on his family's financial situation.

Ikhwan investigation

Continuing his education, Bhat enrolled in Government Kelam Higher Secondary School, located near his village. However, tragedy struck him once again in 1998 when he was in his 10th-grade, leaving both him and his family stunned.

"As part of our daily routine, my classmates and I made our way to school together, eager to attend our classes and submit our matriculation examination forms. During the lunch break, my friends and I headed out to the nearby ground. On that day, the gentle drizzle of rain prompted us to wear our pherans over our uniforms,” he recalled.

A "pheran" is a loose traditional Kashmiri attire worn by both men and women, particularly during the cold winter months in the Kashmir Valley. Bhat and his friends took out the pherans and spread them out on the ground to use instead of rugs for Duhr prayers. After completing the prayer, they awaited the ring of the school bell that would signal the end of their lunch break.

"Unexpectedly, an Ikhwan member named Iqbal hailing from the Ikhwani Camp Kellem emerged on the scene and started an investigation about a volley of bullets fired the previous night in the vicinity," Bhat recalled.

Iqbal would insist the group provide information about the incident, recalled Bhat, “even though we told him we were unaware of any details”.

The Ikhwan are accused of many gross human rights violations and extra-judicial acts. The group disbanded in the early 2000s, but its legacy and impact on the region's conflict continue to be debated.