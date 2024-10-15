Starlink boss Elon Musk has criticised billionaire Mukesh Ambani's lobbying efforts to auction satellite broadband spectrum instead of allocating it, calling the move "unprecedented" in response to reports of Ambani's actions.

In what is seen as a battle between the two billionaires, Starlink argues administrative allotment of licences is in line with a global trend, while Ambani's Reliance says an auction is needed for a level playing field as foreign players could offer voice and data services and compete with traditional telecom players.

Satellite broadband spectrum refers to the specific radio frequencies allocated for satellite-based internet services, enabling data transmission from satellites to ground stations.

On Sunday, it was reported that Ambani's Reliance has argued India's telecom regulator incorrectly concluded that home satellite broadband spectrum should be allocated and not auctioned, without seeking industry feedback, and the consultation process must start afresh.

Reacting to the news, Musk wrote on X that any such decision to auction as Reliance is lobbying for "would be unprecedented".

"This spectrum was long designated by the ITU as shared spectrum for satellites," he wrote late on Monday on X, referring to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialised UN agency for digital technology.

The satellite broadband spectrum technology is crucial for providing high-speed internet in remote or underserved areas, where traditional infrastructure is lacking, and is tightly regulated by international bodies like the ITU to avoid interference with other communications systems.

Contentious issue