WORLD
2 MIN READ
Journalist resigns from Canada's CBC over 'complicity' in Gaza genocide
'The CBC Language Guide on the Middle East is a catastrophic oxymoron,' says Arfa Rana, highlighting biased coverage of Canadian public broadcaster.
Journalist resigns from Canada's CBC over 'complicity' in Gaza genocide
Arfa Rana expressed hope that her experience to encourage other journalists to question how mainstream outlets shape public opinion and narrative. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 17, 2024

Arfa Rana, a former journalist with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), has resigned in protest because of the network’s coverage of Israel's relentless bombing of Palestinians, which she calls "complicit" in the genocidal war in Gaza.

Rana expressed frustration with what she described as CBC’s biased coverage that ignored historical context and failed to recognise the full scale of Palestinian suffering.

"I was appalled by CBC’s lack of historical context between Israel and Palestine and the language used to defend Israel’s massacre of Palestinians," Rana wrote on the Mondoweiss website.

“The CBC Language Guide on the Middle East is a catastrophic oxymoron,” she said, criticising its approach to neutralising reporting on the region and she pointed to a lack of acknowledgement of Israel's violations of international law.

RelatedUN expert accuses Israel of using 'humanitarian camouflage' in Gaza

'A revolutionary act'

Recommended

Despite raising her concerns internally, Rana said she was marginalised and sidelined in the newsroom.

Revealing the emotional toll of working in such an environment, Rana said that "by the time I resigned, I had become a shell of myself."

She expressed hope that her experience to encourage other journalists to question how mainstream outlets shape public opinion and narrative.

"Now is the time for journalists to use their power to change the opinions of the masses through the stories they write. After all, truth-telling is not only a moral human obligation, but for journalists, it is also a revolutionary act," she noted.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad