With the US presidential race increasingly shaping up as a contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the outcome will have significant implications for Türkiye’s tricky relations with Washington.

Whether a Democrat or a Republican wins the White House, Ankara faces a daunting diplomatic agenda based on its own national security and regional interests.

Murat Aslan, a defence analyst and associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University, emphasises that the direction of US-Türkiye relations could change significantly based on the election outcome.

Under Biden, tensions between the US and Türkiye have persisted. Biden’s diplomatic approach, grounded in traditional institutional frameworks, contrasts with Trump’s more direct and deal-making style, which Ankara found easier to navigate.

During Trump’s four-year presidency, Türkiye had more direct access to the US administration. Trump’s 2019 decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria marked a pivotal moment for Turkish security interests, granting Ankara the space to assert its influence in the region and push back YPG/PKK terrorists.

“Trump’s decision to pull US troops from northern Syria was a significant turning point for Türkiye,” notes Aslan. “It showed the advantages of direct leader-to-leader communication.”

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation, which has waged a decades-long terror campaign against Türkiye, killing tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers.

Experts suggest that a Harris presidency might continue the Biden-era status quo unless tempered by more Türkiye-friendly advisers, while Trump’s return could at least revive stalled dialogue between the two countries.

Helin Sari Ertem, associate professor of political science at Medeniyet University, underlines the divergent diplomatic approaches. “Trump’s policy was highly personality-driven, leading to unexpected decisions that sometimes worked in Türkiye’s favour,” she explains. “Biden’s policies have been more conventional, but the friction over issues like the PKK, YPG and the Eastern Mediterranean remains.”

Under Trump, Türkiye capitalised on Washington’s more flexible, transactional stance, which benefited its regional ambitions, particularly in counterterrorism operations.

The Eastern Mediterranean balancing act