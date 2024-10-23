The ongoing 3-day BRICS summit chaired by Russia signals that Moscow still has the ability to exert global influence despite the Ukraine war and Western sanctions, according to experts.

As the 2024 chair of BRICS, Russia has welcomed 36 countries in Kazan, the capital of the Turkic-majority semi-autonomous Republic of Tatarstan within the Russian Federation.

“Certainly, it’s true that Russia continues to have global influence to the extent that you have the presence of so many of the countries in Kazan,” says Harsh V Pant, Vice President of Studies and Foreign Policy at the New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, and a professor of international relations with King's India Institute at King’s College London.

“BRICS has been an important instrument through which Russia wields this influence across a large part of the world,” Pant tells TRT World, adding that the Kazan meeting shows many countries do not see Russia “as the only guilty party” in the Ukraine conflict, allowing Moscow to engage with countries, particularly, in the Global South.

BRICS, a non-Western bloc originally founded by Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa, has recently raised its voice against the US-led global order in different conflicts from Ukraine to Gaza, seeking to consolidate its reach across the globe. Türkiye, a NATO ally, Palestinian Authority and countries like Mexico and Indonesia are also participating, showing Moscow’s diplomatic depth across the international community.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this year’s BRICS meeting is full of opportunities as the summit represents “the like-minded nations of the Global South,” which he said makes “the global majority” with an aim to defend “the principles of a just and democratic world order based on international law, sovereignty, and equality”.

Russia and Global South

The term Global South emerged in the 1970s, referring to the lower income countries with the history of supporting the Cold War-era Non-Aligned Movement, an alliance defending neutrality in the face of the fierce competition between the US-led NATO and Moscow-led communist blocs.

Most recently, the term has made a comeback as many as 125 countries attended the first virtual Voice of the Global South summit in India in January 2023. Russia and China, the two anti-Western states, have recently pursued a common agenda, which Putin says defends the interests of the Global South against the US-led Western global order.

“Despite Western sanctions and Western opposition, Russia has continued to carve out a space for itself in the global order and it will continue to have that space, irrespective of what approach the West takes,” says Indian professor Pant.

Other analysts echoed a similar view.

The Kazan meeting “proves that Russia is not in deficit”, says Kamran Gasanov, a political analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), a Moscow-based think tank. “The pressure of the West did not succeed,” Gasanov tells TRT World, referring to Western sanctions.

Despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin, the Russian president receives guests and goes abroad, he says. It is “symbolic” that the first visits after his reelection were made not only by Chinese President Xi Jinping but also by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which “speaks of the highly developed status of the Kremlin,” he adds.

Gregory Simons, a Sweden-based independent analyst and researcher, also finds Western sanctions useless. The Western bloc’s sanction system and their order of “vassal and client states" ensures that both Russia and China “remain influential”, even increasing their sway on the Global South in response to “US-led coercion” in 21st century international relations.

“Instead, it is the US and the Global North that are becoming increasingly isolated and vulnerable in the newly emerging global geopolitical order,” Simons tells TRT World.

During the current summit, BRICS seeks to develop pathways for a new common currency for the group to move away from the restrictions of Western monetary system dominated by the US dollar’s king status.

While all BRICS states want to diminish their dependence on the dollar-based economic system, China was originally against this idea due to its assessment that yuan can play such a common currency role, according to Sergei Markov, a Russian political scientist and former advisor of Putin, who now leads the Institute for Political Studies.

But in Kazan, the leaders seek to create a new system that allows BRICS states to trade in local currencies without the use of US dollar or swift, Markov tells TRT World. Whether it succeeds or not remains to be seen, he adds.