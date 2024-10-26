TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Israel's attack on Iran in 'strongest terms'
"We do not want any further war, violence, or lawlessness in our region," reiterates Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye condemns Israel's attack on Iran in 'strongest terms'
At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iran  in response to Tehran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel. / Photo: AA
October 26, 2024

Türkiye has slammed Israel's overnight attack on Iran in the “strongest terms.”

“Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza, preparing to annex the West Bank, and killing civilians every day in Lebanon, with this attack has now brought our region to the brink of a wider war,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on on Saturday.

“It is now clear that putting an end to Israeli terror in the region has become a historic task to ensure international security and peace,” it added.

Ankara therefore called on the international community to take immediate action to enforce the law and stop the Israeli government, it said.

“Türkiye reiterates that we do not want any further war, violence, or lawlessness in our region,” it stressed.

Recommended

To bring peace to the Middle East, it is imperative that countries of the region and non-regional actors alike act with reason and common sense, it said.

At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iran in response to Tehran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

The White House said Israel’s strikes must bring to an end direct exchanges of fire between the two sides, warning Tehran of “consequences” should it respond.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be met with a “harsher response.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan