Türkiye has slammed Israel's overnight attack on Iran in the “strongest terms.”

“Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza, preparing to annex the West Bank, and killing civilians every day in Lebanon, with this attack has now brought our region to the brink of a wider war,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on on Saturday.

“It is now clear that putting an end to Israeli terror in the region has become a historic task to ensure international security and peace,” it added.

Ankara therefore called on the international community to take immediate action to enforce the law and stop the Israeli government, it said.

“Türkiye reiterates that we do not want any further war, violence, or lawlessness in our region,” it stressed.